Watch: UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Today (Nov. 2) at 3 p.m. ET

The UFC 217 pre-fight press conference is moments away.

The presser is set to begin today (Nov. 2) at 3 p.m. ET. It’ll feature all champions and challengers on the UFC 217 card, which takes place tomorrow night inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Check out the description for the press conference below:

“Watch the UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference on Thursday, November 2 at 3pm/12pm ET/PT, featuring stars Michael Bisping, Georges St-Pierre, Cody Garbrandt, TJ DIllashaw, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Rose Namajunas.”