Watch: UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference Tonight (Oct. 6) at 6:30 p.m. ET

The road to UFC 217 is in full swing.

On Nov. 4, UFC 217 will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, middleweight champion Michael Bisping will defend his gold against Georges St-Pierre. This will be St-Pierre’s first bout since Nov. 2013 and it’ll be his middleweight debut.

The co-main event also features a title bout. Cody Garbrandt will put his bantamweight title on the line against T.J. Dillashaw. Not to be outdone, strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk will defend her championship against Rose Namajuanas.

Tonight (Oct. 6), a pre-fight UFC 217 press conference takes place in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the live stream above.