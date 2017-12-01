Watch: UFC 218 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Tonight (Dec. 1) at 6 p.m. ET

The early morning UFC 218 weigh-ins have wrapped up, now catch the ceremonial weigh-ins later in the evening.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 1), the UFC will hold an event inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. UFC 218’s main card will air live on pay-per-view. Headlining the card will be a featherweight title rematch between champion Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

In the co-main event, heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Alistair Overeen will go head-to-head. Also on the main card, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje will slug it out.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will air live tonight at 6 p.m. ET, where the fighters will do faceoffs.