Watch: UFC 218 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once UFC 218 has reached its conclusion, you check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. A tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Both Max Holloway and Jose Aldo are expected to attend the presser if there are no health issues post-fight.

Appearances from other main card fighters such as Francis Ngannou, Henry Cejudo, Eddie Alvarez, and Tecia Torres are also possible. It should be noted that none of the fighters on the UFC 218 card are guaranteed to attend the presser.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo results.