Watch: UFC 220 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Jan. 19) at 6 p.m. ET

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will provide a live stream of the UFC 220 ceremonial weigh-ins tonight (Jan. 19).

All 22 fighters will pose for the cameras and face off with their opponents. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, and Volkan Oezdemir are some of the key names that will attend.

UFC 220 takes place tomorrow night inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The main card airs live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. You can catch the prelims on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 220 from the results to the post-fight highlights and interviews.