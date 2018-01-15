[WATCH] UFC 220 Countdown: Full Episode Miocic vs. Ngannou

One of the hottest properties in MMA, Francis Ngannou, will be fighting for the UFC heavyweight title this Saturday against the champion, Stipe Miocic. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will also defend his title against Volkan Oezdemir at TD Garden in Boston.

Ngannou’s rise from working in a sand mine in Cameroon, to homeless on the streets of Paris, to potential UFC champion, has been well-documented. Despite joining the promotion just over two years ago, “The Predator” has finished all of his six opponents, four inside the first round. Ngannou comes into the bout off a crushing knockout of Alistair Overeem and is regarded as the most exciting heavyweight prospect in some time.

Stipe Miocic is aiming to defend the heavyweight title he won by way of 1st round knockout over Fabricio Werdum in 2016 for a record three times against Ngannou. Miocic will have his work cut out in aiming to disarm the Cameroonian’s ferocious power, but will certainly be packing a punch of his own. We have to go all the way back to 2014 and his bout against Gabriel Gonzaga to find an opponent Miocic hasn’t stopped in a win.

Check out UFC 220 Countdown at the top of this page.