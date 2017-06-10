Watch: UFC Fight Night 110 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once UFC Fight Night 110 has met its end, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. A tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Derek Brunson, Daniel Kelly, and Ben Nguyen are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC Fight Night 110 results from the prelims to the main card.