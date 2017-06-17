Watch: UFC Fight Night 111 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once UFC Fight Night 111 has met its end, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. A tentative time of 10:30 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Holly Holm and Bethe Correia are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Marcin Tybura, Colby Covington, and Rafael dos Anjos are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC Fight Night 111 results from the prelims to the main card.