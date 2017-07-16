Watch: UFC Fight Night 113 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once UFC Fight Night 113 has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. A tentative time of 6:15 p.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Main event fighters Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Cynthia Calvillo, Joanne Calderwood, and any standout performers are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC Fight Night 113 results from the prelims to the main card.