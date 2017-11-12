Watch: UFC Norfolk Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once UFC Fight Night 120 has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia. A tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Both Dustin Poirier and Matt Brown are expected to attend the presser if there are no health issues post-fight.

Appearances from Andrei Arlovski, Cezar Ferreira, Raphael Assuncao, and Clay Guida are also possible. It should be noted that none of the fighters on the UFC Fight Night 120 card are guaranteed to attend the presser.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis results from the prelims to the main card