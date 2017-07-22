Watch: UFC on FOX 25 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once UFC on FOX 25 has wrapped up, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. A tentative time of 10:30 p.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Dennis Bermudez, Darrren Elkins, Jimmie Rivera, and any standout performers are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC on FOX 25 results from the prelims to the main card.