Watch: UFC on FOX 25 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Once UFC on FOX 25 has wrapped up, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. A tentative time of 10:30 p.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Dennis Bermudez, Darrren Elkins, Jimmie Rivera, and any standout performers are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC on FOX 25 results from the prelims to the main card.

Latest MMA News

Patrick Cummins Takes Split Decision Win Over Gian Villante

0
Next up on the main card is a light heavyweight collision between Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante. Here's how the action played out: Round 1: Cummins goes...
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Decisions Lyman Good

0
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Lyman Good had a barn burner to close the preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 25. In an effort to...
Jimmie Rivera

Jimmie Rivera Edges Thomas Almeida After Epic Three Round Slugfest

0
Kicking off the main card of the UFC on FOX 25 is a bantamweight clash between Thomas Almeida and Jimmie Rivera. You can check...
Chase Sherman

UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Chase Sherman Leg Kicks His Way to Victory

0
Chase Sherman went to work at UFC on FOX 25 and nabbed his second straight win. Sherman took on Damian Grabowski earlier tonight (July 22) inside...
Eryk Anders

UFC on FOX 25 Highlights: Eryk Anders Has Emphatic UFC Debut

0
Eryk Anders opened up a lot of eyes with his impressive Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. After capturing the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) middleweight title,...
Load more