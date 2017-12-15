Watch: UFC on FOX 26 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Tonight (Dec. 15) at 7 p.m. ET

The early morning UFC on FOX 26 weigh-ins have wrapped up, now catch the ceremonial weigh-ins later in the evening.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 16), the UFC will hold an event inside Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada. UFC on FOX 26’s main card will air live on the main FOX channel. Headlining the card will be a welterweight title eliminator between Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos.

In the co-main event, featherweights Ricardo Lamas and Josh Emmett will go head-to-head. Also on the main card, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry will slug it out.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will air live tonight at 7 p.m. ET, where the fighters will do faceoffs.