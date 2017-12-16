Watch: UFC on FOX 26 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once UFC on FOX 26 has reached its conclusion, you check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. A tentative time of 10:40 p.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Both Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler are expected to attend the presser if there are no health issues post-fight.

Appearances from other main card fighters such as Josh Emmett, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Glover Teixeira are also possible. It should be noted that none of the fighters on the UFC on FOX 26 card are guaranteed to attend the presser.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos results.