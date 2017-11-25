Watch: UFC Shanghai Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Now that UFC Fight Night 122 has reached its conclusion, you check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. A tentative time of 9 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Both Kelvin Gastelum and Michael Bisping are expected to attend the presser if there are no health issues post-fight.

Appearances from other main card fighters such as Li Jingliang, Wang Guan, and Alex Garcia are also possible. It should be noted that none of the fighters on the UFC Fight Night 122 card are guaranteed to attend the presser.

