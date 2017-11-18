Watch: UFC Sydney Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once UFC Fight Night 121 has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.. A tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Both Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura are expected to attend the presser if there are no health issues post-fight.

Appearances from other main card fighters such as Bec Rawlings, Tim Means, Bojan Velickovic and Elias Theodorou are also possible. It should be noted that none of the fighters on the UFC Fight Night 121 card are guaranteed to attend the presser.

