WBC President Discusses “Priceless” Belt For Mayweather vs. McGregor

By
Adam Haynes
-

Although there will no official title on the line when Floyd Mayweather welcomes Conor McGregor to boxing, there will be a belt awaiting the winner

Last night saw the final press conference for Saturday’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor bout. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman used the opportunity to announce that “The Money Belt” — a strap which features 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds and 1.5 kilograms of solid, 24-karat gold – will be a gift to the winner of that fight. The material on which the decorative belt is featured is imported alligator skin from Italy, which was chosen to “preserve the style of the alligator.”

When asked how much the belt was worth, Sulaiman cagily responded to MMAFighting:

“It cost a fortune,” Sulaiman told MMA Fighting. “It cost many, many, many hours of work of many artisans. It is just a beautiful piece of work.

“It’s a lot of money. I don’t really have a figure. It’s a priceless piece for a historic event.”

