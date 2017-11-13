WBO Boxing Champ Eyes ‘Easy Fight’ with Conor McGregor

Jeff Horn claims that Conor McGregor is a legitimate target for a defense of the WBO welterweight title he claimed from Manny Pacquiao

Horn shook up the world when he beat living legend Pacquaio in Australia last summer and is currently preparing for his first title defense against Gary Corcoran in December.

The Australian, a former Physical Education teacher, clearly feels confident in overcoming the challenge of Corcoran and is already eyeing up potential opponents for next year. While a rematch with Pacquiao is on ice due to the Filipino’s commitments as a senator in his native country, Horn believes that negotiations may not be too far off:

“I’ve heard rumors that if they’re going to fight again it’s going to be against me and then Manny to retire,” Horn told Nine’s Sports Sunday panel. “The one that I really want – I want the Manny Pacquiao rematch – that’s the big one.”

“I felt on the day that I’d won the fight. I wasn’t sure I was going to get the decision on the day but I felt like we’d done enough to get the win.”

Although excited about the potential rematch, Horn would happily see UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor take his place:

“If I can land other big names out there … people get up me about calling out guys like Conor McGregor but he’s an easier fight for me and a massive payday so who wouldn’t [want that],” Horn said.