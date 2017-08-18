Weidman Sees a Mayweather vs. McGregor Trilogy on the Cards

By
Adam Haynes
-

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will not be a one off

According to Weidman, there is ample reason to suspect that there will be a rematch and even a trilogy fight after that.

The man who shook up the world in his own way when he beat former dominant middleweight king Anderson Silva in 2013 is certain that McGregor can stun Mayweather and the world of sport next Saturday in Las Vegas:

“Yeah, I mean I think I have [McGregor] winning now,” Weidman told Submission Radio. “I think he’s gonna win. That’s my last prediction. Third-round knockout. It’s just a gut feeling, just I’m feeling it. I think it’s gonna happen and then they’re going to have a second fight, Mayweather’s gonna win that and then next thing you know they got a Conor vs. Floyd trilogy, and everybody’s spent 300 bucks, which means 500 million for each of them.” 

Check out the 135th installment of Submission Radio at the top of this page.

