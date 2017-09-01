Weidman on Moving up in Weight: ‘It Would Have to be The Right Thing’

Chris Weidman isn’t moving up in weight yet, but it is something he’d consider.

“The All-American” is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. After losing three straight bouts, Weidman left no doubt that he’s still a viable adversary with a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum.

Weidman recently spoke to Flo Combat and said he has to find the right opportunity to move to the light heavyweight division:

“If 185’s not somewhere I’m going to fight for the title in the next two years or a year and a half… who knows? If I do everything right, that’s just crazy to me. Who knows… 205 [pounds], we’ll see. I mean I’m open. I just want the belt.”

He then said that he’s fighting with purpose and the main goal is to find the fastest way to a title opportunity.

“I would definitely consider it. I think I would be good at 205, but it would have to be the right thing. It would have to be where I know to find my way to the title. I’m not looking to fight just to fight. I want the belt.”

Weidman last competed back in July. He’s compiled a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-3.