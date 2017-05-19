Weigh-Ins for Invicta FC 23 Take Place Friday, Live Stream

The official weigh-ins for Saturday night’s Invicta FC 23 card take place later today, and you can catch them right here.

Set for the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, the card streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

In the main event, flyweight contenders Vanessa Porto and Agnieszka Niedzwiedz square off. Also, Sarah D’Alelio meets Roxanne Modafferi, former atomweight champion Herica Tiburcio faces Tessa Simpson and Tiffany Van Soest meets Christine Ferea.

Below is the complete fight card:

• Flyweight: Vanessa Porto vs. Agnieszka Niedzwiedz

• Flyweight: Sarah D’Alelio vs. Roxanne Modafferi

• Atomweight: Herica Tiburcio vs. Tessa Simpson

• Bantamweight: Elizabeth Phillips vs. Kelly Faszholz

• Flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Liz Tracy

• Featherweight: Ediane Gomes vs. Pam Sorenson

• Strawweight: Christine Ferea vs. Tiffany Van Soest

• Bantamweight: Shaianna Rincon vs. Brooksie Bayard