Werdum Apologizes For Homophobic Remarks to Ferguson

Fabricio Werdum and Tony Ferguson got involved in a heated exchange at a UFC 216 media lunch recently, with both men insulting each other in Spanish

Werdum took to Twitter on Friday, stating said he was “apologetic” for offending those in the LGBT community. by calling Tony Ferguson the Spanish word for “f****t” multiple times during a UFC media lunch Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.

The former UFC heavyweight champion referred to UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson as a “Ma****n”, which is the Spanish version of the word “fa****t”.

Maricon is common word in the Spanish culture and I do not mean to offend anyone in the LBG community and if I did I'm apologetic #heeyy — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) September 29, 2017

Although Werdum is Brazilian, he spent a number of years in Spain as a youngster and can speak both Portuguese and Spanish fluently. While Ferguson was addressing media, he accused Werdum of speaking over him, which led to the altercation between both men.

Fabricio Werdum squares off against Derrick Lewis while Tony Ferguson meets Kevin Lee (for the interim lightweight title) at UFC 216 on Oct. 7.