Werdum on Covington: He Didn’t Respect Brazil in His Last Fight

Fabricio Werdum didn’t waste time talking about the confrontation he had with Colby Covington.

Yesterday (Nov. 15), Werdum and Covington crossed paths in Australia. “Vai Cavalo” will compete against Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC Fight Night 121. That event takes place in Sydney.

Covington released footage of the incident and he claimed Werdum punched him in the face. The former UFC heavyweight champion denied the claim. Additional footage that surfaced later showed Werdum throwing a boomerang at “Chaos.”

Speaking to the media, “Vai Cavalo” said Covington was out of line when he said Brazil was a dump full of filthy animals (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The guys think you can say whatever you want, and it’s not like that. He didn’t respect Brazil his last fight. He said a lot of bad things, and it’s not good.”

As far as whether or not this is a distraction for Werdum goes, “Vai Cavalo” said his concentration on Tybura hasn’t been broken.

“This is nothing. I don’t like the guy saying a lot of bad things. But with me, it’s different. I never start saying bad things. I just stay quiet. If the guy says something, I’ll respond for sure. But my big focus is the fight.”