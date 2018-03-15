Fabricio Werdum On Working With Mike Tyson “He Almost Broke My Nose!”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has only been knocked out twice in his 31-fight career but as he told TMZ Sports, he nearly broke his nose working with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“He Almost Broke My Nose”

Werdum was working on a scene for the movie “Kickboxer: Retaliation” with the multiple time boxing champion and according to the jiu-jitsu ace, he was lucky things didn’t turn out worse.

“Mike Tyson punched my nose [it was] an accident, but he punched me and almost he broke my nose,” Werdum told TMZ Sports. “Because I’m an actor, he’s no actor too, but he’s good, he’s a funny guy, he’s a very nice guy, but he punch very hard.”

The 40-year-old went on to explain that he had no issue with the punch – which he considers a badge of honor – coming from Tyson.

“I feel good because it’s Mike Tyson, no other guy. Maybe other guy, I don’t feel good if they punch my face, but Mike Tyson’s OK.”

The former PRIDE star went on to say that he didn’t even think to hit the 51-year-old back after the punch. However he did say his reflexes may have acted in a different way.

“No, no, no,” Werdum said. “Maybe I take down him.”

Joking aside, it’s good news for “Vai Cavalo” who looks to earn his third-straight win for the first time since May. 2015 when he steps into the cage on Saturday. Werdum (23-7-1) faces former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov (29-6), who has yet to taste defeat in the octagon since he signed with the UFC in 2016.

You can see Werdum’s comments about Mike Tyson here, courtesy of TMZ Sports: