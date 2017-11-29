What did Max Holloway Learn From First Fight vs. Jose Aldo?

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway knows exactly what he’s getting into this Saturday night at UFC 218.

Back at UFC 212, Holloway earned a third round TKO victory over Jose Aldo to become the unified UFC champion. Now, he gets another chance to add to his growing resume vs. the Brazilian.

When Frankie Edgar dropped out of the planned fight with Holloway, the Hawaiian had no issue with Aldo stepping in. That’s because he has a high level of respect for the former champion.

“I learned he was explosive, strong,” Holloway said. “I learned he’s a cool guy. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to punch each other in the face again and I’m excited for it.”

As for those patented leg kicks that Aldo likes to deliver, “Blessed” will be ready for them once more.

“We were focusing on the first one,” he said. “He only did one, because when he does it, I cracked him. He keeps talking about his leg kick game. I hope he does. I want to fight the best Aldo ever and hope there are no excuses. He says he’s training boxing, so let’s it see Saturday.”