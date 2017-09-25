What Does Dana White Think About Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz 3 at UFC 219?

UFC president Dana White hasn’t been as active as he once was on Twitter, but that appears to be changing.

After a follower tagged White in a post regarding Conor McGregor meeting Nate Diaz this December at UFC 219, White responded:

Not true AT ALL — Dana White (@danawhite) September 24, 2017

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, and Diaz have split their two previous meetings. “Notorious” is believed to be taking at least the rest of 2017 off after boxing Floyd Mayweather.

Diaz, meanwhile, has not fought since his loss to McGregor in 2016 via majority decision. In March of that year, the Stockton fighter scored a second round submission over McGregor.