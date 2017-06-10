What To Watch: UFC Auckland Featuring Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt

With the UFC Fight Night 110 main card closing in, we wanted to make sure you were well prepared for the evening. The UFC’s trip to Aukland, New Zealand brings some big name vets and hungry newcomers. Here are some of the fights and fighters that you need to watch on tonight’s card.

New Blood: Ashkan Mokhtarian (13-1)

After winning his 6th fight in a row by highlight reel KO, the Iranian-Australian gets the call and fights former title challenger John Moraga. Though Moraga is on a 3 fight skid, this is an extremely dangerous fight for the UFC rookie.

At 31 years old Ashkan brings a bully fighting style to the cage. Something a little different than the high pace, scrambles you see in the division on a regular basis. He as finished 12 of his 13 victories and his lone loss happened back in October of 14′.

Mokhtarian has a fantastic story of getting through the tough times and making a name for himself. Seeing that their was no future for himself or his brother, Ashkan turned to fighting. Now owning Australian Top Team, no affiliate to American Top Team, Ashkan is ready to complete the story book ending with a dominant win in his UFC debut.

The Long Awaited Return: Vinc Pichel (9-1)

If you bring the clock back to May of 14′ Vinc Pichel was one of the up and coming names in the UFC’s Lightweight Division. After his stint on The Ultimate Fighter and a tough loss to Rustam Khabilov in his UFC debut, Pichel was catching his stride. On a two fight win streak, the then 31 year old was ready for a step up in competition.

Now over the numerous hurdles that he needed to overcome to get back in the cage, Pichel is ready to pick right back up where he left off. The now 34 year old has been quoted as saying he has fallen in love with the sport all over again.

Pichel has been in Auckalnd since the end of May and sounds extremely confident he will get the win. You can listen to his interview on the MMANews Podcast Here. To complete the come back Pichel is jumping right back into the deep end of the UFC’s Lightweright division. Drawing Australian Damien “Beatdown” Brown (2-1 in UFC) as his dance partner in his return. Win or lose, it’s great to see Pichel back in the cage.

The Hidden Gem: Ross Pearson (19-13) vs. Dan Hooker (13-7)

Looking this card up and down, this fight stands out as one of the potential Fight of the Night candidates. Both of these guys are technical, fast, and have the finishing power fans love.

Pearson is on a 3 fight skid and has a lot of ring miles on him. I don’t see that is a bad thing. The 32 year old is in what would seem like a must win situation. A cast member of The Ultimate Fighter Season 9, Pearson is known for his fun fights. Win or lose. See the Gray Maynard, George Sotiropoulos, and Al Iaquinta fights if you need examples.

Hooker on the other side of the spectrum is only 27 years old, but has looked equally as impressive at times. 3-3 thus far in his UFC career, Dan has fought the creme DE la creme thus far. He continues that trend tonight. Highlight reel KO’s, impressive subs, Hooker can finish this fight anywhere.

Dan is in front of his hometown crowd and Pearson is looking to avoid 4 consecutive losses. Something that not many fighters can do and continue in their UFC careers. Look for the adrenaline to be high, and both guys to come out on fire.

The Stuff Legends Are Made Of: Hunt (12-11-1) vs Lewis (18-4)

Who isn’t excited about this fight? Everyone expects both guys to come out and stand in the center of the cage and throw bombs. Lewis 1 or 2 wins away from a title shot. Hunt finishing what has been one of the most entertaining MMA careers.

One of the things I haven’t talked about a lot is the fact that this could be Hunt’s last fight. In front of his home crown, the 43 year old has nothing left to prove. I would not be shocked if regardless of result, this is last we see of hunt.

On the flip side you have Derrick Lewis. One of the best personalities in the sport who just accepts fights and gets finishes. While the belief everywhere is that this will be a slug fest, I am looking for Lewis to try and get this fight to the ground and finish. What do you think? Does this fight go more than a round?

These are just a few of the things you need to watch on the Auckland card tonight. The card is littered with fun fights and finishes should be plentiful. Make sure to follow along with our play by play and check us out for our post fight reaction!