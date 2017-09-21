When Might Cain Velasquez Return? Looking Like 2018 for Former Champ

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez isn’t currently thinking about making his Octagon return anytime soon.

Velasquez, who has not fought since 2016, responded to a fan on social media and indicated that he’s planning to continue his recovery from January surgery and spend time with his family, which will be expanding here shortly.

My surgery in Jan went as planned.There have been no complications. I have a baby boy expecting in Nov. focusing on family."I will B back!" https://t.co/6kOQ1BANov — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) September 21, 2017

The last time the 35-year-old fought, he finished Travis Browne at UFC 200 in the first round to improve to 5-1 over his last six fights. Velasquez (14-2) holds wins over Junior dos Santos, Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva and Brock Lesnar to his credit.