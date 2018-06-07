“When things get rough he calls police.” – Rafael Dos Anjos

The UFC 225 open workouts took place tonight at the Chicago Theatre in downtown Chicago, IL. Rafael Dos Anjos took the stage with 100% of the Chicago crowd support. With many screaming for RDA to “KILL COVINGTON”. RDA was all business throughout and while he did acknowledge fans, he seemed nothing but focused.

In the scrum RDA explained why Covington wasn’t really a gangster, talked about the difference between Colby and Connor McGregor, if he was suppose to fight Connor in Rio, and his issues with current Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.