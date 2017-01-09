Video: Dana White Calls Streep a ‘Stupid’ ‘Uppity 80 Year Old’

Dana White responds to Meryll Streep’s comments given at her speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

In a speech directed at incoming president Donald Trump, Streep also took aim at the sport of MMA which has led to a backlash from [UFC President] Dana White.

In appearing to suggest that diversity was under threat in Hollywood, the multi-award winning actress commented:

“If we kick [outsiders and foreigners] out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts — which are not the arts.”

White had choice words in relation to Streep’s targeting of MMA:

“It’s not going to be everybody’s thing, and the last thing I expect is for an uppity 80-year-old lady to be in our demographic and love mixed martial arts,” White said. “Of course it’s an art,” White added. “These fighters, these men and women, are so talented. They train their whole lives to be the best in the world. To say something stupid like that is like saying, ‘She’s not a talented actress,’ which she is. She’s a very talented actress.”

To say that Streep has earned any new fans in the MMA community would certainly be a stretch.

You can watch the full clip of Dana White on TMZ, below: