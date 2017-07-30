White Claims Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre is Back On

By
Adam Haynes
-
GSP Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Getty Images

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that following Tyron Woodley’s underwhelming performance against Demian Maia, Michael Bisping will fight the former welterweight champion in his return to the promotion

On, then off then on again and repeat…

It appears Dana White just cannot make his mind up on who will welcome Georges St-Pierre back to the UFC. As things stand, it will now be UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping who will once again face the task of testing the Canadian legend in his return to the octagon.

White told media during a conference call earlier this week that the prospect of Bisping fighting St-Pierre was ‘a ship that had sailed’. Following Tyron Woodley’s victory over Demian Maia in last night’s disappointing welterweight title fight, White believes that Bisping is, after all, the right man for the job. Woodley, who was promised the shot at GSP with a victory, did not do enough to warrant the bout:

“That ship f*cking turned around and sailed back,” White said in relation to the Bisping vs GSP bout earlier this week (via MMAFghting).

When asked what had changed his mind following the Woodley vs Maia “lack of spectacle”, the UFC President was straight to the point:

“F**king round 5 [of Woodley vs. Maia] White replied .”

“If you get booed out of the arena, that’s not good,” White said. “That’s not how you make your money. If people don’t want to watch you, that’s a bad sign.”

“I know that Michael Bisping will show up and fight – n“No doubt about it.”

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani has reported that the fight will happen on November 4 at Madison Square Garden, New York, but this is far from being confirmed.

