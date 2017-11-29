Dana White to Meet CM Punk at UFC 218 Regarding Potential Second Bout

UFC President Dana White will discuss a potential second bout in the promotion with Punk at UFC 218 this Saturday in Detroit

That is according to MMAFighting.com’s Marc Raimondi, who posted the information to Twitter on Tuesday:

Dana White said CM Punk will be at UFC 218 in Detroit and the two will chat. White said he’s not sure about a Punk return to the Octagon at this point. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 29, 2017

Raimondi also noted that White has reservations on another bout for the former WWE superstar in the UFC.

CM Punk, real name Phil Brooks, was heavily criticized prior to his promotional debut for a perceived lack of skill leading up to his domination at the hands of Mickey Gall at UFC 203. Gall won the contest by first-round submission, having never looked in trouble at all throughout the fight. While his performance was a massive disappointment, the UFC did rake in on pay-per-view revenue off the back of his name.

Not to say that the former pro wrestler wasn’t reimbursed in kind. Punk, in his UFC debut, bagged a cool $500,000. The novelty soon turned sour for fans of the 39-year-old with many arguing the ‘experiment’ should go no further than the loss to Gall.