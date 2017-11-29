Dana White Draws Comparisons Between Conor McGregor & Jon Jones

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor may be exhibiting some worrying behavioral traits reminiscent of previous light heavyweight champion Jon Jones

That is according to UFC President Dana White.

White answered questions regarding the escalating rumors linking McGregor with an alleged assault on a man in a bar in Dublin. The 48-year-old does not believe that there is any substance behind the claims made by news sources and tabloids in Ireland. White did acknowledge McGregor’s recent Bellator 187 behavior and simultaneously defended “The Notorious” while comparing him to the promotion’s most troubled star:

“And the other thing with the Bellator thing – he’s a young, rich kid who is a God in Ireland,” said White (via Bloody Elbow). “That’s not the healthiest environment either. I don’t know if you guys remember in the very beginning with Jon Jones, there’s no doubt the talent was there. I used to go ‘The guy’s talented. But he’s young and he’s rich and he’s the king of the world right now. Hopefully he can keep it together.’ And that’s way before any of the crazy sh-t started.”