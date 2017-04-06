White on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather: “I Almost Feel Like I Have to Make it”

While the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather media ritual drags on, UFC President Dana White is sweating hard to help make it happen.

White has said as much, at least, while speaking on a recent episode of “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd. The UFC President was initially against the prospect of a fight, even going as far as to proclaim that there was no way of the bout ever coming to fruition.

Over the last few months, White’s stance on the matter has significantly changed. In fact, White now believes that he has a part to play in ensuring the fight happens due to his respect and admiration for UFC lightweight champion, and potential opponent of Mayweather Jr, Conor McGregor:

“This kid steps up. He’ll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime,” said White. “A lot of people say it, very few really mean it. Conor McGregor, I call him the unicorn… I’ve never dealt with a kid like this. So, for him to have this kind of opportunity, to make this kind of money, this type of a fight that people are so interested in worldwide, I almost feel like I have to make it.”

The face of the UFC top brass proceeded to argue that McGregor is one of a kind, and as such, the mystique surrounding the Irishman is a driving force in why the fight should happen:

“It’s a fight that people do want to see. It’s intriguing and obviously it’s a fight that Conor wants because financially it’s going to be massive for him,” White said. “McGregor, he’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for. “This guy has stepped up at times when people were at his level would never step up. I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again — I’m the guy standing in the living room, I’m the guy on the phone when these guys are looking down the barrel of a new opponent a week before the fight and Conor McGregor doesn’t flinch.”

