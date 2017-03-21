Dana White: People Need to Give Conor McGregor and President Trump a Chance

UFC President Dana White fields questions regarding Conor McGregor’s chances against Floyd Mayweather and President Trump’s difficult few months in office.

White was recently caught on camera in LAX, and kindly answered the first question anyone is asking these days: when will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. happen? The face of the UFC top brass also reiterated that the potential goldmine involved in the fighters meeting inside the cage should ensure the fight coming to fruition:

“I don’t know, probably not for a while, but I believe it will happen,” White said. “There’s too much money involved to not happen.”

White also urged fans to give McGregor more of a chance against “TBE” claiming that Floyd is far from being guaranteed a win against “The Notorious”:

“The great thing about fights, is you never know who’s going to win. Believe me, there’s a lot of weekends where I put on fights, and people think they’re not going to win, and they do. That’s the crazy thing about the fight business. If people think it’s guaranteed that Floyd is going to win that fight, why would you pay for it? There’s no guarantees. Conor is 27, Floyd is 40. Conor’s the bigger, stronger guy. He has knockout power. It’s an interesting fight.”

And as for President of the United States, Donald Trump, White declared his absolute support: