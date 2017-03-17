Dana White: Nate Diaz Holding Out for Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz Turning Down Fights

While fight fans wait for the return of the UFC’s most famous siblings, Nick and Nate Diaz continue to reject opportunities to fight, according to Dana White.

UFC president Dana White recently spoke with TMZ Sports regarding the Diaz brothers’ continued self-imposed exodus from the sport. Several offers to fight have been rejected by both men, meaning the Stockton, California natives show no intention of returning to the cage:

“We keep offering Nate fights and he keeps turning them down. Nick, too,” White said.

Nate Diaz’s last fight was the money-spinning rematch against the current lightweight champion of the world Conor McGregor at UFC 202. Diaz made enough money to probably never have to worry about fighting again. In recent times, UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez was offered as an opponent to the younger Diaz brother, but this was promptly rejected. White sees the reason for Diaz’s holding out being a push for the trilogy fight against McGregor:

“I have no idea. Maybe he is [holding out for McGregor],” White said. “Conor has endless possibilities for fights.”

Nick Diaz’s last fight was in January 2015 where he lost via decision to Anderson Silva. The result was subsequently amended to a “no contest” after both fighters tested positive for a banned substance. The older brother of Nate Diaz has also allegedly rejected the chance to fight.