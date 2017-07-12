White’s Vlog Reveals What McGregor & Mayweather Said During Face-Off [WATCH]

Unfortunately for fans, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather‘s verbal clash during the first face-off of their promotional tour in Los Angeles last night was inaudible

One man who heard everything, however, was UFC President Dana White and, luckily for fans, it was caught on tape.

White has been capturing footage via video blog while on location at the Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour. The first installment of the world tour kicked off last night at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, Calif., and was broadcast to viewers around the world.

While episode one was forgettable in itself, the second release has some excellent moments which deem it well worth a watch. White admits some of what was said between both McGregor and Mayweather as they screamed in each others’ faces at the end of the press conference. There are also a few other gems in the video, which can be watched above.

Check out the moment Mayweather and McGregor go face to face with full audio capturing what both men are saying in the video at te top of this page.