White Says Rousey On Weight Already: “She’s Physically, Mentally & Emotionally Ready”

With all of the controversy surrounding Ronda Rousey’s fight week media obligations, particularly the weigh-ins on Thursday, UFC President Dana White cleared the air during a recent interview with CNN.

Not only will cameras be permitted for both the official morning and ceremonial evening weigh-ins for UFC 207 on Thursday, apparently her weight isn’t an issue altogether.

White told CNN in an interview this week promoting Friday’s big event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada that “Rowdy” Ronda is already on weight for her fight, and won’t have to cut any excess pounds going into her long-awaited Octagon return against reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes on Friday.

“She already weighs 135 pounds, she won’t have to cut any weight,” White told CNN. “She’s in phenomenal shape. She’s physically, mentally and emotionally ready for this fight.”

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, December 30th, airing live on pay-per-view. Join us here at MMANews.com on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the show.