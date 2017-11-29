White Still Compares Ronda Rousey to Mike Tyson, Hopes “Rowdy” Retires

UFC President Dana White has claimed that he ‘doesn’t want to see’ former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey return to action

Despite the MMA superstar being one of the biggest earners of revenue for the promotion, White thinks she would be better off enjoying her ‘private life’ and the wealth she accumulated in her years as one of the faces of the UFC (h/t MMAFighting.com):

“I wouldn’t want to see it,” White said Tuesday at a media lunch. “I wouldn’t want it to happen. I care about her. She’s got enough money. She’s got enough money and all that stuff. I don’t want to see it happen. It’s like Chuck Liddell. I was hearing that Chuck was talking about fighting again. I hope that’s not true.

“She’s super happy. She’s traveling, she’s hanging out, she’s doing her thing. Imagine never having a personal life and then you get one.”

Rousey has yet to give a concrete answer on her future plans in the fight game and White has confirmed that she is ‘not ready’ to hang up her gloves just yet:

“She has not retired,” White said. “USADA is still popping up at her house and testing her. She refuses to retire. She’s not ready to say I quit. She’s not ready to say I’m done, for whatever reason. She doesn’t tick like everybody else ticks. We found that out throughout the years. … She has this awesome personal life, she’s super happy and why put up with that aggravation anymore? Just announce it and the USADA stuff stops.”

Having famously compared Rousey to ring legend Mike Tyson prior to her downfall, it was also surprising to hear that White still sees the similarities between the former two time world champion and ‘baddest man on the planet’:

“I always used to compare her to Tyson and it’s totally like Tyson,” White said. “I agree. It’s like this aura of invincibility.”