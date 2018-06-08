Whittaker VS Romero 2 Still On In Chicago

Earlier today at the official weigh-ins for UFC 225, Middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero missed weight and put the Main Event in serious jeopardy. For hours the MMA community could do nothing but speculate as both camps and the UFC tried to come to an agreement.

Once in the United Center for the Ceremonial weigh-ins there was still nothing but mass confusion as Dana announced that the fight was still on and both camps countered by saying they were still in discussion.

While the belt can’t be on the line Saturday night, an agreement was met to keep the two fighters in the Main Event. While the full details are still unknown, Damon Martin has confirmed that the fight is on.

Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero is on. Five round non-title main event #UFC225 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 9, 2018

There is still so much to sort out, but for now be happy fight fans. The stacked UFC 225 card keeps it’s Main Event. Even if there is no belt on the line.

