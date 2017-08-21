Who Would be Favored Between Conor McGregor, Paulie Malignaggi?

Former two-weight boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi would be the favorite if he were fighting Conor McGregor.

Malignaggi, who sparred with the UFC lightweight champion previously, retired from the sport after a knockout loss to Sam Eggington earlier this year. He posted a 36-8 record, including seven knockout victories.

McGregor, of course, faces Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night in his first career boxing bout.

The website ProBoxingOdds.com has Malignaggi listed as a -225 favorite over McGregor (+175) at the moment. Those numbers, though, tend to change as more bets come in.