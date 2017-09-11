‘Why Doesn’t Floyd Mayweather Fight a Woman Next?’ – Jim Lampley

HBO’s voice of boxing believes that fans have not seen the last of Floyd Mayweather in boxing and has some interesting observations following his bout with Conor McGregor last month

Lampley was an outspoken critic of the match up between Mayweather and McGregor.

Despite having recently claimed that he did not watch the fight, Lampley was happy to offer his thoughts on the future of the 40-year-old Mayweather:

“I haven’t seen [Mayweather-McGregor]. I saw the stoppage, that’s all I saw,” the 68-year-old told Boxing Scene. “And I saw the CompuBox numbers, which told me what happened in the fight. I think Floyd did a brilliant job of doing what he needed to do in the fight and giving the MMA wish-clientele something to hold on to – ‘oh, Conor won the first three rounds.’”

The veteran broadcaster responded to Mayweather’s claims that he was retired, arguing that there is too much money to be made for “Money” to simply walk away:

“I was surprised at the number of boxing experts who accepted the notion that Floyd is actually retired,” Lampley said.

“Why would you be actually retired when you can make that much money that easily? Why not fight a woman next? I think there are all sorts of ways for Floyd to make more money. And I expect him to make more money.”