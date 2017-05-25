Why UFC Fight Night 109’s Main Event is Important to Alexander Gustafsson (Editorial)

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Alexander Gustafsson faces a stiff test this coming Sunday afternoon, taking on Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 109.

And it grew even tougher when officials decided to place the bout in Stockholm, Sweden to help promote “The Mauer” even more.

Why, you might ask, is that a bad thing?

In 2015, Gustafsson was coming off a key second round finish of Jimi Manuwa that had him right there to challenge then-champion Jon Jones for a second time. Instead, he stepped inside the Octagon to meet Anthony Johnson after almost an entire year off and was decimated in just over two minutes.

Gustafsson was fighting that night for his standing in the light heavyweight division, himself and the thousands of Swedes that packed the Ericsson Arena.

Now, two-plus years later, he returns to the scene of that horrific night to face a nasty Brazilian with heavy hands.

Gustafsson is just 30 years old, so his days competing at 205 pounds among the elite are nowhere near finished. But if he can’t figure out Teixeira, he might find himself moving quickly down the ladder.

After the loss to Johnson, UFC officials granted Gustafsson a shot at Daniel Cormier for the title later that year with the list of challengers coming up a little on the short side. “DC” defended, and Gustafsson again rebounded by besting Jan Blachowicz.

But there seems to be a move to create more contenders at 205 pounds, and that might mean without the big Swede.

Gustafsson’s appeal has always been high, especially internationally, but if he wishes to remain talked about with Jones and Cormier, he must rise up and send his country folk home happy this weekend.

Latest MMA News

video

Why UFC Fight Night 109’s Main Event is Important to Alexander Gustafsson (Editorial)

0
Alexander Gustafsson faces a stiff test this coming Sunday afternoon, taking on Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 109. And it...

Angela Magana Goes Off on Cyborg: “You F*cked up, Big Time”

0
After being punched in the face by Cris Cyborg this past weekend at the UFC's Fighter Retreat in Las Vegas, UFC strawweight Angela Magana...

Robbie Lawler: Georges St-Pierre Doesn’t Want to Fight Me

0
Robbie Lawler's tear as UFC welterweight champion may be over, but he's ready to get back into the Octagon and knock people out again. Lawler's...
video

Combate 15 Will Feature Rodrigo Vargas vs. Danny Ramirez From Mexico City

0
Combate Americas returns to Mexico City for Combate 15, as Rodrigo Vargas takes on Danny Ramirez in the main event. The card will go down...
video

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Will Air in Select Movie Theaters

0
Fans unable to get to Madison Square Garden for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva can still experience the event in a different atmosphere as...
Ben Askren

Ben Askren on Agilan Thani: ‘I Don’t Think He’s at my Level’

0
Ben Askren doesn't believe Agilan Thani poses much of a threat to his ONE welterweight title. Askren defends his championship against Thani inside the Singapore Indoor...
Matt Brown

Matt Brown on Coaching: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I’ve Taken a Day Off’

0
When Matt Brown isn't competing, he's enjoying his time coaching other fighters. Brown has had quite the mixed martial arts (MMA) career. There was a...
Stipe Miocic Weigh-In

Stipe Miocic Feels He’d ‘Surprise a Lot of People’ in Boxing Match With Anthony...

0
Stipe Miocic isn't counting himself out in a boxing match-up with WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Ever since talks of a super...
video

Kendall Grove-John Salter Scheduled for Bellator 181 This July

0
Kendall Grove will make his eighth appearance inside the Bellator cage this summer, taking on John Salter at Bellator 181. Grove (23-16) had won two...
video

Sage Northcutt Returns, Faces Claudio Puelles at UFC 214

0
"Super" Sage Northcutt returns this summer, as the lightweight will meet Claudio Puelles at UFC 214. Northcutt (8-2) was looking to fight sooner than the...
Load more