Will Brooks: ‘1-3 is Not Acceptable at All & I Take Full Responsibility’

Will Brooks knows he’s in a rough spot, but don’t expect him to pin the blame on anyone but himself.

Brooks suffered a submission loss to Nik Lentz this past Saturday night (Nov 18). The bout took place in Sydney, Australia and was part of the UFC Fight Night 121 prelims. It aired live on FOX Sports 1.

“Ill Will” went from being the Bellator lightweight champion to going 1-3 under the UFC banner. To make matters worse, Brooks in on a three-fight losing streak and has been stopped in each of those losses.

Brooks took to Twitter to release a statement:

“Yesterday didn’t go the way I would have liked. I’m very disappointed with myself but never will I doubt myself, my abilities, or what I’m capable of. I’m extremely happy with my performance… I felt like myself again physically and mentally, which is something me and my coaches have been searching for. Unfortunately, I didn’t finish the job. 1-3 is not acceptable at all and I take full responsibility for the position I’ve put myself in.

I’m not sure what the future holds for me but I’ll continue to put my faith and trust in God, who has always done great works in my life. I know whatever happens next, no matter what it is, I’ll face it head on with no fear as I’ve done with all things my entire life.

I’d like to thank all my coaches, teammates, my manager, my family and the fans that have supported me during the good and the not so good.”