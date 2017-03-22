Will Brooks: ‘I Know The Potential I Have to Become Lightweight Champion’

Will Brooks isn’t letting the result of his last bout hold him down.
Brooks competed against Alex Oliveira inside the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon back in Oct. 2016. “Ill Will” hadn’t lost a fight since Feb. 2013. That changed when “Cowboy” earned a third-round finish over Brooks.
With that fight in the past, Brooks is turning his attention to UFC 211. He will face Charles Oliveira, who is returning to the lightweight division. They’ll do battle on April 8 inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.
Brooks was a recent guest on Brian Stann’s SiriusXM Rush radio show. He expressed confidence in his abilities to one day capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold:
“I’m fired up to get back in there and compete because I know what I’m capable of. I know the skill I posses. I know the potential I have to be able to become a lightweight champion. Honestly, the Oliveira fight I’ve kind of put behind me. That night, it was unfortunate. I wish I would’ve been able to pull out the win. He missed the weight, I had the rib injury. But the one thing I was mostly disappointed with is the fact that, I’m a pretty intelligent fighter. And I like to believe I’ve been able to adapt in competition in fights and I didn’t make the right steps to adapt to that fight. With the rib injury, with the weight difference, I should’ve been able to make those adjustments and come out with a ‘W.’ That part was disappointing to me, the loss means nothing.”