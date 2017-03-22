Will Brooks: ‘I Know The Potential I Have to Become Lightweight Champion’

Will Brooks isn’t letting the result of his last bout hold him down.

Brooks competed against Alex Oliveira inside the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon back in Oct. 2016. “Ill Will” hadn’t lost a fight since Feb. 2013. That changed when “Cowboy” earned a third-round finish over Brooks.

With that fight in the past, Brooks is turning his attention to UFC 211. He will face Charles Oliveira, who is returning to the lightweight division. They’ll do battle on April 8 inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Brooks was a recent guest on Brian Stann’s SiriusXM Rush radio show. He expressed confidence in his abilities to one day capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold: