Will Brooks on Holding UFC Gold: ‘I Feel it in my Bones’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Will Brooks
Image Credit: Getty Images

Will Brooks sees an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title reign in his future.

Brooks meets Charles Oliveira this Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The lightweight tilt is expected to get the main card of UFC 210 started. This is going to be “Ill Will’s” third appearance under the UFC banner.

Damon Martin of FOX Sports recently spoke with Brooks on the Fight Society podcast. The former Bellator 155-pound title holder expressed confidence in capturing UFC gold one day:

“I know it’s expected of everybody to say the same thing — ‘I’m going to be the lightweight champion’ — but I’m not saying this. I believe this. I’m not saying it because I’m supposed to say it. I’m saying it because I believe it. I know my capability. I know if Will Brooks shows up the night of any competition, before I sign that contract, I know my skills, I know my abilities. I know that I’m able to beat anybody at any point in this game. So I’m very, very confident that I will be the lightweight champion at some point. Maybe it’s not going to be next week or the week after, but it’s going to happen. I just know it. I feel it in my bones.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Will Brooks

Will Brooks on Holding UFC Gold: ‘I Feel it in my Bones’

0
Will Brooks sees an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title reign in his future. Brooks meets Charles Oliveira this Saturday night (April 8) inside the...
video

‘If Conor McGregor Beats Mayweather, He’ll be President of Ireland’ – Andre Berto

0
Floyd Mayweather Jr. could potentially stand in the way of Conor McGregor becoming president of Ireland, or even the U.S.A, according to Andre Berto. For...

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...
UFC 210

Daniel Cormier Accuses Jon Jones of Desperation For Appearing at UFC 210

0
Incumbent UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier feels the presence of Jon Jones at UFC 210 makes the former champion look 'desperate'. Cormier has never...
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira Sees a Future at Featherweight, Says no Room For Error Against Will...

0
Charles Oliveira has had well-documented struggles with making weight in the past at 145lbs, yet still sees his future at featherweight.   Oliveira hit the scales...