Will Brooks on Holding UFC Gold: ‘I Feel it in my Bones’

Will Brooks sees an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title reign in his future.
Brooks meets Charles Oliveira this Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The lightweight tilt is expected to get the main card of UFC 210 started. This is going to be “Ill Will’s” third appearance under the UFC banner.
Damon Martin of FOX Sports recently spoke with Brooks on the Fight Society podcast. The former Bellator 155-pound title holder expressed confidence in capturing UFC gold one day:
“I know it’s expected of everybody to say the same thing — ‘I’m going to be the lightweight champion’ — but I’m not saying this. I believe this. I’m not saying it because I’m supposed to say it. I’m saying it because I believe it. I know my capability. I know if Will Brooks shows up the night of any competition, before I sign that contract, I know my skills, I know my abilities. I know that I’m able to beat anybody at any point in this game. So I’m very, very confident that I will be the lightweight champion at some point. Maybe it’s not going to be next week or the week after, but it’s going to happen. I just know it. I feel it in my bones.”