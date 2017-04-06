Will Brooks on Holding UFC Gold: ‘I Feel it in my Bones’

Will Brooks sees an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title reign in his future.

Brooks meets Charles Oliveira this Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The lightweight tilt is expected to get the main card of UFC 210 started. This is going to be “Ill Will’s” third appearance under the UFC banner.

Damon Martin of FOX Sports recently spoke with Brooks on the Fight Society podcast. The former Bellator 155-pound title holder expressed confidence in capturing UFC gold one day: