Will Brooks on UFC 210 Preparation: ‘It Does Get Monotonous After Awhile’

For Will Brooks, April 8 can’t come soon enough.

Brooks will share the Octagon with Charles Oliveira inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Their lightweight scrap will serve as UFC 210’s main card opener. This will be Oliveira’s first official lightweight bout since Aug. 2011.

“Ill Will” is vying for a bounce back win after being finished by Alex Oliveira back in Oct. 2016. If Brooks can secure a victory, he’ll improve his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 20-2.

Preparation for the bout is starting to get tedious for Brooks. He told Flo Combat that he’s itching to throw leather: