Will Brooks Released by UFC, Signs With Professional Fighters League

Will Brooks’ next bout will not be under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.
After going on a three-fight skid, Brooks announced he has been released from the UFC. The former Bellator lightweight champion came into the promotion with a lot of promise. After a unanimous decision win over Ross Pearson, Brooks was finished by Alex Oliveira, Charles Oliveira, and Nik Lentz.
For a period, Brooks was considered one of the most talented lightweights in the world. He left Bellator with a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-1. That one loss was to Saad Awad, which he avenged in the rematch.
Brooks will now be competing in the $1 million tournament for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) – the promotion once known as World Series of Fighting. No date has been set for “Ill Will’s” next bout.
In a statement posted on Instagram that you can read below, Brooks takes responsibility for under performing in the UFC. He admits that the fighter in him is disappointed with his UFC run, but thanked the company for treating him well during his time there.
You can check out his full statement below:
For those of you who have been asking when my next fight is… well, I'm not sure when the next will be but it will not be with the UFC but rather with the @profightleague in the Million Dollar tournament. I've been doing this for a while now and I understand the business side of it. I didn't do the job that was expected of me and like all jobs I was released, rightfully so. Unfortunately, I under performed with the UFC and didn't achieve the goal I wanted to with that opportunity. I regret nothing, I took a chance at something I wanted and came up short. The fighter/competitor in me is highly disappointed with myself for allowing things to get away from me. The UFC chapter is closed for now… I'd like to thank the UFC staff for treating me so well during my employment. From day one I was treated well and with respect. I appreciate that greatly. Now with that being said, I am moving forward toward the next chapter. I'm extremely excited and fired up to be part of the @profighteague and their rebirth. The timing is perfect because I'm in my own rebirth process as well. As always I'm going to represent this organization as professionally as I possibly can. I look forward to being a pivotal part of the PFL's growth in this sport. All praise and glory to God. 1 I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? 2 My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth. – Psalms 121:1-2 At my highest and my lowest, He's been with me and seen me through to lands of milk and honey. Thank you God for blessing me with this incredible opportunity for my family and myself. Now let's go secure this bag!!!! #Godisgood #hardwork #dedication #mma #ufc #PFL #professional #athlete #Godsplan #winningatlife
Tell us what you think in the comments below. Can Will Brooks return to form in PFL?