Will Brooks Released by UFC, Signs With Professional Fighters League

Will Brooks’ next bout will not be under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

After going on a three-fight skid, Brooks announced he has been released from the UFC. The former Bellator lightweight champion came into the promotion with a lot of promise. After a unanimous decision win over Ross Pearson, Brooks was finished by Alex Oliveira, Charles Oliveira, and Nik Lentz.

For a period, Brooks was considered one of the most talented lightweights in the world. He left Bellator with a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-1. That one loss was to Saad Awad, which he avenged in the rematch.

Brooks will now be competing in the $1 million tournament for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) – the promotion once known as World Series of Fighting. No date has been set for “Ill Will’s” next bout.

In a statement posted on Instagram that you can read below, Brooks takes responsibility for under performing in the UFC. He admits that the fighter in him is disappointed with his UFC run, but thanked the company for treating him well during his time there.

You can check out his full statement below:

