Will Brooks Says Anthony Pettis Was Offered Fight With Him, But Didn’t Take it

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Joshua Dahl of USA TODAY Sports

A match-up between Will Brooks and Anthony Pettis was not meant to be, for now.

Last night (Feb. 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced on the UFC 208 prelims that a lightweight bout has been added to the UFC 210 card. The two 155-pounders throwing leather will be Brooks and Charles Oliveira.

The former Bellator lightweight champion has a chance to rebound from a disappointing TKO loss to heated rival Alex Oliveira. It was “Ill Will’s” first loss since his KO defeat at the hands of Saad Awad back in Feb. 2013.

Brooks almost fought a former UFC lightweight title holder in Anthony Pettis. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be for April 8. Brooks explained the situation on Twitter:

While Brooks is happy to get back inside the Octagon, he did admit “Showtime” was his ideal match-up.

LATEST NEWS

Rampage Jackson: ‘I Had to Get my Leg an Abortion After King Mo Humped...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Quinton "Rampage" Jackson doesn't want to go the distance in his rematch with Muhammad Lawal. Jackson will do battle one more time with "King Mo"...

Will Brooks Says Anthony Pettis Was Offered Fight With Him, But Didn’t Take it

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
A match-up between Will Brooks and Anthony Pettis was not meant to be, for now. Last night (Feb. 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced...

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘I’m Happy My Next Fight is Jessica Andrade’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade is more of an inevitability than a possibility. Jedrzejczyk is currently in the United States preparing to begin her training...

Jacare Souza: ‘I’ll Take Another Fight if Title Shot Takes Too Long’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
It's clear that sitting on the sidelines isn't Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza's style. Souza had a chance to wait for the winner of the expected Michael...

Glover Teixeira Unsatisfied With UFC 208 Performance: ‘I Apologize For That’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Fighters can't always have exciting match-ups, but that hasn't stopped Glover Teixeira from being critical of his performance last night (Feb. 11). Teixeira rebounded from...