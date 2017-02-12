Will Brooks Says Anthony Pettis Was Offered Fight With Him, But Didn’t Take it

A match-up between Will Brooks and Anthony Pettis was not meant to be, for now.

Last night (Feb. 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced on the UFC 208 prelims that a lightweight bout has been added to the UFC 210 card. The two 155-pounders throwing leather will be Brooks and Charles Oliveira.

The former Bellator lightweight champion has a chance to rebound from a disappointing TKO loss to heated rival Alex Oliveira. It was “Ill Will’s” first loss since his KO defeat at the hands of Saad Awad back in Feb. 2013.

Brooks almost fought a former UFC lightweight title holder in Anthony Pettis. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be for April 8. Brooks explained the situation on Twitter:

Fight was offered to Pettis & Oliveria. Oliveria took the bait. F*ck it, food is food… Let's eat. #ufc210 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 12, 2017

While Brooks is happy to get back inside the Octagon, he did admit “Showtime” was his ideal match-up.