Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira Added to UFC 210 Card in Buffalo

A lightweight tilt has been added to the UFC 210 card.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks will step back inside the Octagon against Charles Oliveira. The two are set to clash on April 8 inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

For “Ill Will,” this will be a chance to rebound from his devastating TKO loss to Alex Oliveira. It was Brooks’ first defeat since Feb. 2013. He was on a nine-fight winning streak.

As for “do Bronx” Oliveira, he has lost three of his last four fights. Oliveira suffered back-to-back submission losses to former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis and Ricardo Lamas.

Oliveira will be returning to 155 pounds after missing the featherweight limit four times.

UFC 210 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. In their first encounter, “Rumble” was submitted by “DC.”

Also on the card will be a middleweight contest. Former UFC middleweight title holder Chris Weidman is looking to avoid his third straight loss when he does battle with Gegard Mousasi. “The Dreamcatcher” is a former Strikeforce and Dream light heavyweight champion.

This will be the UFC’s fourth event in New York since the state’s ban on mixed martial arts (MMA) competition was lifted.