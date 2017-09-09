Wilson Reis Explains Why He’s Wanted to Fight Cejudo For Years

Wilson Reis is excited to finally get a bout with Henry Cejudo.

Tonight (Sept. 9), Reis and Cejudo will do battle inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The flyweight clash is set to be on the main card of UFC 215. Cejudo is the second ranked flyweight, while Reis holds the fifth spot.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Reis explained why he’s been wanting a fight with Cejudo for a long time:

“I wanted to fight him (for years) because he was already at the top of the division right after signing with the UFC. When I fought Formiga, I knew that the winner would fight Cejudo, but I lost. When I lost to Demetrious in my last fight, I wanted to fight Cejudo or (Joseph) Benavidez, so it was perfect.”

He then talked about the openings that Cejudo may leave and how he can capitalize.

“I love fighting guys like (Cejudo) because he’s aggressive, so that gives me a lot of opportunities to attack and to counter and to get him on the ground. I’m an aggressive fighter too, so it’s going to be a great fight. I think about this fight or more than two years, so it’s going to be a good one.”